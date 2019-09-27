See the drawers with a different optical view.

ICAS is a company of which it is difficult to make presentations.

It has been known and appreciated for years now, in Italy and abroad, where it exports its products, but above all its knowledge as Company that deals with drawers and accessories furnishings for opticians, pharmacies and jewelers. An idea in which design and quality are the main ingredients in addition to research on materials.

Attention to details is crucial in order to consistently offer products worthy with the name they carry, for every new product is a step forward on the journey to quality.

Icas began producing drawers in iron with a roll and later the ball bearings guaranteed better performances, and finally they recognized aluminum the ideal material to guarantee resilience and easy handling, whilst also ensuring stability and lightness.

Aluminum was a decisive leap in quality assurance, so the explaining words of Mr Umberto Cabini, the CEO of ICAS: “Aluminum is more expensive, as you know, but we sell quality, therefore, it is something we cannot do without”.

The high quality product is achieved thanks to the Icas technical office, always at work to find and experiment with new solutions and ideas. Thanks to the continuous and thorough development of the design. Appreciated the suggestions of opticians, to which Icas pay particular attention to develop innovative products. Icas never disappoints opticians requests, as on occasion of the presentation of “L4”, the new larger drawer: an innovative drawer with a reduced weight thanks to few guides and guaranteeing greater storage space.

Optica Taxis

For the first time, with the new Optica Taxis program, aluminum drawers have been developed and designed to store couvettes, envelops and lenses. Aluminum was chosen for its qualities of elegance, lightness and recyclability. The new couvettes in velvety plastic material with ergonomic handles have been designed to meet all the needs of the optical shop.

