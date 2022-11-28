SELETTI 4 CERAMICA BARDELLI IS THE ART MEETING THE MATTER

TILES (R) EVOLUTION

Seletti 4 Ceramica Bardelli is the result of a collaboration between Seletti’s figurative design and Ceramica Bardelli’s expertise in ceramics.

The outcome is the capsule collection Tiles (R)evolution which consists of floor and wall tiles with high impact aesthetic proposals designed for the house, contract and hotel industry.

This unprecedented artistic collaboration, which represents a revolution in the world of decorative surfaces, brings together two Italian excellences: the technological innovation and the formal and aesthetic research of the Ceramica Bardelli Group, and the disruptive approach to interior design of Seletti.

“The meeting with Stefano Seletti is the realization of a dream, that is the creation of a 2D capsule collection with the typically 3D aesthetic and design to dialogue with the world of architecture with an original language, Gianmaria Bardelli says. Our common objective? To overturn the logic of decoration and modern creation and go beyond the schemes! In this way, we open together the door to (R)evolution in the design and world of ceramics!”

“There is one thing that Seletti undoubtedly does not lack: the enthusiasm to experiment. In fact, when GianMaria Bardelli proposed me to imagine a project together, I immediately accepted”, says Stefano Seletti, the company’s artistic director. “I discovered that the world of surfaces has something magical in its proposal, with a potential partly close to that of art”.

The collection, made of high-quality materials, is composed of five lines – Distorsion, Diamond, Black&White, Elements 1 – Nuvole and Elements 2 – Acqua – that translate into an unconventional pattern with a contemporary soul to create engaging and surprising spaces.

